Advertise with Us
MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting

Deadly shooting scene on Ridgemont Avenue.
Deadly shooting scene on Ridgemont Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue.

A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Officers have one male in custody.

Preliminary information shows the victim and suspect knew each other according to MPD.

