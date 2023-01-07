MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue.

A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Officers have one male in custody.

Preliminary information shows the victim and suspect knew each other according to MPD.

