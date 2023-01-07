Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis defeats East Carolina 69-59

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeAndre Williams scored 19 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 69-59 on Saturday.

Williams was 8 of 17 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Tigers (12-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 14 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and three steals. Elijah McCadden finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Brandon Johnson finished with 15 points, three steals and three blocks for the Pirates (10-7, 1-3). RJ Felton added 10 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Memphis went into halftime trailing 33-25. Memphis used a 22-0 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 51-36 with 11:55 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Davis scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Memphis visits UCF while East Carolina visits Cincinnati.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
7-month-old Nathan Hart received life-altering surgery after a days-long back and forth between...
Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST
Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD
Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
The scene in Marshall County
Body found on side of road in Marshall Co.

Latest News

Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an...
Kendric Davis wins 4th AAC Player of the Week award
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Bulldogs to ReliaQuest Bowl victory
Mississippi State honors Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach on helmet
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, left, and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) stand behind the trophy...
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson