Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, a woman in North Carolina won another $2 million on a $20 scratcher.

Kenya Sloan, 41, could not believe her luck when she won the second prize.

“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Sloan said. “But it did.”

Sloan bought the $2 million winning Diamond Dazzler ticket in October 2022 from the Esha Food Mart in Shelby. Her previous $1 million win happened in August 2022.

“I was just standing there in shock,” Sloan said. “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.”

Sloan collected her $2 million prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million, and after taxes, she took home $855,006.

After her first big win in August, Sloan said she wanted to buy a house. She purchased land at the time and has almost finished building her new home.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

