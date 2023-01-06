Toy Truck Drive
West Memphis lieutenant honored for rescuing, carrying handicapped man from apartment fire on Christmas Day

Lieutenant Darrell Hayes
Lieutenant Darrell Hayes(West Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis police lieutenant has been honored with a Life Saving Bar and Ribbon for his heroic efforts in a fire that engulfed an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Police say Lieutenant Darrell Hayes and officers from Charlie Nights were the first to arrive on the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire at the Courtyard Apartments.

Rather than give orders to his fellow officers, police say Lt. Hayes led from the front and entered the apartment of a handicapped man who needed assistance.

Police say he pushed through the smoke-filled structure and carried the man out on his back.

Lt. Hayes and his officers then continued to assist other residents from the burning building.

