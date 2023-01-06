Toy Truck Drive
Vintage Stax recording console to make records again at Sam Phillips studio

Iconic Memphis pair aims to enhance their legacies on what would be Phillips’ 100th birthday
Once the Stax Museum purchased the console and the agreement was worked out to move it to Sam Phillips Recording, Bomar and technicians Ronnie Kittell and Matt Brown spent almost every day for a year restoring it to its original state.(Stax Museum of American Soul Music)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of Memphis, Tennessee’s most prolific, iconic, and groundbreaking recording studios announced on Thursday that they are partnering to continue their legacies that changed the world in the 1950s and 1960s with music by such artists as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Sam & Dave, the Bar-Kays, and hundreds more.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music is now sharing a vintage Stax Spectra Sonics recording console with Sam Phillips Recording after the two studios spent decades changing the course of local, national, and international music and pop culture forever.

They made the announcement on what would have been Sam Phillips’ 100th birthday.

After a more than 40-year journey, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music has obtained the Spectra Sonics mixing console used in Stax Records’ Studio B during its heyday.

Memphis music veteran Scott Bomar, now the studio manager at Sam Phillips Recording, has fully restored the console and it is in now use as the main recording board at the legendary studio.

“It just sounds like a record; it sounds like a Memphis record. It has a very familiar sound to it,” Bomar said. “So for this console that you know… Isaac Hayes, The Bar-Kays, Albert King... all recorded on, for that to be back in Memphis and be making records again here at Sam Phillips Recording... it’s just very special to have this console in this room”

With all of the rich history between the two labels, Jerry Phillips, son of Sam Phillips, is excited to have both seasoned artists and newcomers record on the new console.

“I think it’s going to be good for Memphis,” he said. “I think it’s going to be good for us. I think it’s going to be good for the Stax legacy, the Phillips legacy, and the Sun Legacy. It’s almost like we are starting a new chapter in the recording industry as far as I’m concerned, because it’s putting new blood into my veins to be excited again about recording.”

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
