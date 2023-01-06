Toy Truck Drive
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi.

Click here to see which counties are at higher risks.

With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a mask.

The department also recommends anyone who is at high risk of getting sick to avoid non-essential indoor activities in public.

You should also avoid contact with anyone suspected to have COVID-19, and follow recommendations for isolation if you are suspected or confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Between December 27 and January 2, 5,778 new cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported to MSDH.

Meanwhile, MSDH says while less Mississippians are reporting flu-like symptoms, level of influenza-like activity remains high.

