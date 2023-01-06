Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19.
In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi.
With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a mask.
The department also recommends anyone who is at high risk of getting sick to avoid non-essential indoor activities in public.
You should also avoid contact with anyone suspected to have COVID-19, and follow recommendations for isolation if you are suspected or confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
Between December 27 and January 2, 5,778 new cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported to MSDH.
Meanwhile, MSDH says while less Mississippians are reporting flu-like symptoms, level of influenza-like activity remains high.
