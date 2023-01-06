Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington

Vincent Patterson
Vincent Patterson(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is charged in the murder of a University of Memphis student who was found dead in Arlington in December 2022.

Memphis Police Department arrested 20-year-old Vincent Patterson on Jan. 5 for allegedly killing 25-year-old Barshay Wilson.

Patterson is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence

Wilson went missing on Dec. 9. The missing person report stated that he went to a party at an apartment complex in Southwest Memphis.

Wilson’s friend told police that Wilson arrived at her apartment around 8:35 p.m., stayed for approximately 15 minutes before receiving a phone call, and walked outside.

The friend stated that she looked outside shortly afterward but Wilson could not be found, and his car was still parked outside.

He was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but never showed up for the ceremony.

Police say he died of a gunshot wound.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Brownsville Fire Department water rescue
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping wife, stepdaughter, killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 1/6