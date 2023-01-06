Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is charged in the murder of a University of Memphis student who was found dead in Arlington in December 2022.

Memphis Police Department arrested 20-year-old Vincent Patterson on Jan. 5 for allegedly killing 25-year-old Barshay Wilson.

Patterson is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence

Wilson went missing on Dec. 9. The missing person report stated that he went to a party at an apartment complex in Southwest Memphis.

***UPDATE January 6, 2022***

On January 5, 2022, officers arrested Vincent Patterson, 22, and he was charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Tampering with Evidence. https://t.co/88Yc6odoB9 pic.twitter.com/2k6F8JRChD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 6, 2023

Wilson’s friend told police that Wilson arrived at her apartment around 8:35 p.m., stayed for approximately 15 minutes before receiving a phone call, and walked outside.

The friend stated that she looked outside shortly afterward but Wilson could not be found, and his car was still parked outside.

He was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but never showed up for the ceremony.

Police say he died of a gunshot wound.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.