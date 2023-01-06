Toy Truck Drive
Rain still expected the first half of the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly increase this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially toward sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated downpours will be more likely in west TN and northeast Arkansas early in the day and heavier and widespread in north MS by afternoon and evening. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain and a few storms are possible by Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

