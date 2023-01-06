Police on scene of hours-long standoff with armed person suffering from mental health issue in Colonial Acres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are on the scene of a standoff with an armed person suffering from a mental health issue in Colonial Acres.

Memphis police dispatch confirmed officers are on the scene at West Perkins Road, between Flamingo and Dee Roads.

According to a neighbor, police took the call at 6:40 p.m. and arrived around 7 p.m.

They say officers told them to stay inside and not leave their house. They also say police evacuated both houses on either side of the house where the armed party is located.

As of 10:45 p.m., police are still on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

