New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibit to showcase the 2022 film “Elvis” is set to open this weekend at Graceland.

The exhibit entitled “The Making of Elvis” celebrates the movie’s worldwide success.

Action News 5 got a sneak peek of the exhibit Friday morning.

The exhibition, done in partnership with Warner Bros, National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Baz Luhrmann, will look at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follow it through its journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film.

The exhibit will be unveiled on Sunday, Jan. 8, which is also Elvis Presley’s birthday. Lisa Maria Presley will be at Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday and this new exhibit.

It will remain in place until Sept. 4.

