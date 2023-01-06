Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibit to showcase the 2022 film “Elvis” is set to open this weekend at Graceland.

The exhibit entitled “The Making of Elvis” celebrates the movie’s worldwide success.

Action News 5 got a sneak peek of the exhibit Friday morning.

The exhibition, done in partnership with Warner Bros, National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Baz Luhrmann, will look at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follow it through its journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film.

The exhibit will be unveiled on Sunday, Jan. 8, which is also Elvis Presley’s birthday. Lisa Maria Presley will be at Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday and this new exhibit.

It will remain in place until Sept. 4.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

Latest News

New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’
New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’
Once the Stax Museum purchased the console and the agreement was worked out to move it to Sam...
Vintage Stax recording console to make records again at Sam Phillips studio
Gangsta Boo
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy
New Daisy Theater
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon