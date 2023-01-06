New emergency center in Arlington seeks to save lives

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting next Monday, a new emergency center in Arlington help will cut down on the long drive some West Tennesseans have to take for emergency care.

For people seeking emergency care in Arlington, there’s at least 30 minutes to the nearest emergency room, a difference that could mean life or death. That will soon change.

“We felt as a board and a town that Baptist had the land here,” Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said. “They had vision years ago that someone like that would go here. Some type of medical facility would go here that would benefit the region.”

The 35,000-square-foot Baptist Emergency Department will offer the first freestanding emergency center in West Tennessee, impacting people from Bartlett to Jackson, Tennessee.

“Having an emergency medical care in the town of Arlington to serve Shelby County, Fayette County, Tipton County, and travelers from all over the United States of America, guys go up and down I-40. This facility is going to help so many people,” Arlington Town Administrator Catherine Durant said.

The emergency department will provide x-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans, all vital services for someone in need of emergency care.

“I can think of recent events where this could have made the difference,” Wissman said, “To know that we have one of the busiest interstates in the country from half a mile from here. A lot of interstate wrecks, a lot of times when people need immediate care and can’t get it and now, we’ll be able to do it.”

Just next door will be a primary care center opening in February. And later this year, Ortho South, an orthopedic area inside Baptist Emergency Department, will also open its doors to the community.

“So, if a patient shows up in the ED and needs a primary care provider, we will have that service available in a nice and easily link,” Dr. Saju Joy said. “Similarly, if you’re coming for your primary care visit and you need a higher level of care that requires emergent needs, they can be flipped over right next door to be seen by an emergency physician.”

The Baptist Emergency Department will host a community day this Saturday from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

The day will consist of free CPR-training, and a viewing of the new center, medical helicopter, ambulance and fire truck.

