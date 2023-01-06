Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New emergency center in Arlington seeks to save lives

By Sydney Hawkins and Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting next Monday, a new emergency center in Arlington help will cut down on the long drive some West Tennesseans have to take for emergency care.

For people seeking emergency care in Arlington, there’s at least 30 minutes to the nearest emergency room, a difference that could mean life or death. That will soon change.

“We felt as a board and a town that Baptist had the land here,” Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said. “They had vision years ago that someone like that would go here. Some type of medical facility would go here that would benefit the region.”

The 35,000-square-foot Baptist Emergency Department will offer the first freestanding emergency center in West Tennessee, impacting people from Bartlett to Jackson, Tennessee.

“Having an emergency medical care in the town of Arlington to serve Shelby County, Fayette County, Tipton County, and travelers from all over the United States of America, guys go up and down I-40. This facility is going to help so many people,” Arlington Town Administrator Catherine Durant said.

The emergency department will provide x-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans, all vital services for someone in need of emergency care.

“I can think of recent events where this could have made the difference,” Wissman said, “To know that we have one of the busiest interstates in the country from half a mile from here. A lot of interstate wrecks, a lot of times when people need immediate care and can’t get it and now, we’ll be able to do it.”

Just next door will be a primary care center opening in February. And later this year, Ortho South, an orthopedic area inside Baptist Emergency Department, will also open its doors to the community.

“So, if a patient shows up in the ED and needs a primary care provider, we will have that service available in a nice and easily link,” Dr. Saju Joy said. “Similarly, if you’re coming for your primary care visit and you need a higher level of care that requires emergent needs, they can be flipped over right next door to be seen by an emergency physician.”

The Baptist Emergency Department will host a community day this Saturday from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

The day will consist of free CPR-training, and a viewing of the new center, medical helicopter, ambulance and fire truck.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

Latest News

7-month-old Nathan Hart received life-altering surgery after a days-long back and forth between...
Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST
7-month-old Nathan Hart was originally denied for bi-lateral cochlear implant surgery because...
Surgery approved for 7-month-old after being originally denied due to insurance questions
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
After over a month of back-and-forth, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) and Blue Cross Blue...
BCBST customers no longer covered at Methodist Le Bonheur Health facilities; contract negotiations gone sour