4 people injured in car crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a call in East Memphis about a multi-vehicle crash.

MFD dispatch says four people were taken to the hospital.

Two were taken to Regional One Hospital, and two were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

The crash occurred on Interstate 240 and Perkins Road.

MFD received the call around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

We are working to gather more information.

