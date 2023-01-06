Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

4 people injured in car crash on I-240

Multiple people injured in car crash on I-240
Multiple people injured in car crash on I-240(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a call in East Memphis about a multi-vehicle crash.

MFD dispatch says four people were taken to the hospital.

Two were taken to Regional One Hospital, and two were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

The crash occurred on Interstate 240 and Perkins Road.

MFD received the call around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
Flash Flood I-55
Cars partially submerged due to flooding on I-55
385 at Ridgeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Traffic alert canceled for 385 East lanes
Memphis Police Department
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road