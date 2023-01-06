Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigating a stabbing that leaves man in critical condition

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a man was stabbed in the New Chicago area Friday morning.

MPD was called to a home on North Dunlap Street around 4 a.m. where they found a man that had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD detained a woman at the scene.

It’s unclear if she is facing any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

