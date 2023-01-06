MPD investigating a stabbing that leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a man was stabbed in the New Chicago area Friday morning.

MPD was called to a home on North Dunlap Street around 4 a.m. where they found a man that had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD detained a woman at the scene.

It’s unclear if she is facing any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

