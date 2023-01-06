MPD investigating a stabbing that leaves man in critical condition
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a man was stabbed in the New Chicago area Friday morning.
MPD was called to a home on North Dunlap Street around 4 a.m. where they found a man that had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MPD detained a woman at the scene.
It’s unclear if she is facing any charges.
This is an ongoing investigation.
