Advertise with Us
Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) passes the ball around Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20)...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) passes the ball around Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Dick Scanlon
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points.

Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies’ 43-point second quarter that ended with Memphis leading 65-43.

Banchero scored Orlando’s first 10 points of the second half, but Morant answered with 11 straight for the Grizzlies.

Banchero made three free throws to bring the Magic back within 12 late in the third, but Morant closed the period with a short jumper, and the Grizzlies regained a 21-point lead with three 3-pointers (two by Williams) early in the fourth.

Orlando rallied behind Wagner in the fourth quarter and cut the Grizzlies’ lead to six on Caleb Houstan’s 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining. But Morant drew a sixth foul on Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., with 1:21 remaining, and scored Memphis’ final three points from the foul line.

Carter finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies are up against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Jan. 8 at the FedExForum.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

