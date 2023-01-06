Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man slashes Domino’s employees’ tires over wrong order, police say

Richard Johnson arrested for slashing tires over wrong Dominos order.
Richard Johnson arrested for slashing tires over wrong Dominos order.(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested Richard Johnson after they say he slashed the tires of a Domino’s employee for a wrong order.

On Nov. 18, MPD responded to an assault at a Domino’s on Summer Avenue.

When police arrived an employee at Domino’s stated that Johnson came to pick up an order he placed online.

Johnson then left the store but would return saying his order was wrong. The employee then advised to him that the online ordering policy does not allow them to return in the store, but he could order another pizza.

According to the police report, Johnson then became irate and threw the pizza next to the employee and left the store.

As the employee was cleaning up the pizza with a broom, Johnson then came back in the store and approached him in an aggressive manner and tried taking the broom, police say. The employee said Johnson tried to hit him and that’s when a physical fight happened between the two. Employees tried to break up the fight between the two. Johnson then stopped fighting and left the store.

The employee said Johnson called Domino’s back that evening to have a pizza delivered.

Two hours later he came back to the Summer Avenue location and was seen by an employee slashing several other employees tires and a customer as well, police say. A witness stated that when she came outside the store, she saw him using a cutting tool to slash her front tire. After he slashed the last tire, she says she saw him drive off in a four door SUV on Summer Avenue.

Using the information of the online order he made, MPD was able to identify Richard Johnson as a person of interest by his phone number. Surveillance video helped point Johnson responsible for the assault and vandalism. The total value of damage to the cars was over $1,300.

He charged with assault and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial

Latest News

COVID-19
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
Jonathan Paulman
Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property
Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD
Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD
West Memphis Police
Boy shot in West Memphis