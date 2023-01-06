Toy Truck Drive
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road.

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday.

When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people.

Officers say a man did not survive his injuries, and a woman was taken to the hospital non-critical.

The suspect drove a white Infiniti, says police.

If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

