Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road.

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday.

When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people.

Officers say a man did not survive his injuries, and a woman was taken to the hospital non-critical.

The suspect drove a white Infiniti, says police.

If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.