Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road.
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday.
When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people.
Officers say a man did not survive his injuries, and a woman was taken to the hospital non-critical.
The suspect drove a white Infiniti, says police.
If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH with tips.
