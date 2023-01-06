Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle

Brownsville Fire Department water rescue
Brownsville Fire Department water rescue(Brownsville/Haywood County Fire Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 11 severe storms.

Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Monday of a car being swept away by flooded waters and two people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Chief Wright says when they arrived, the car was in the ditch along Thomas Road submerged in the water. Firefighters immediately jumped in and swam through at least 15 ft. deep water to get to the two individuals in the vehicle and were brought back to higher ground.

Luckily, there were no injuries and the two passengers in the vehicle were evaluated on scene.

After the rescue, heartfelt comments flooded the Brownsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, giving thanks and appreciation.

Please help us show our appreciation to two of our selfless firefighters: Firefighter Russ Cates and Firefighter Bryan...

Posted by Brownsville/ Haywood County Fire Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Brownsville Fire Department water rescue
Brownsville Fire Department water rescue(Brownsville/ Haywood County Fire Department)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Vincent Patterson
Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping wife, stepdaughter, killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 1/6