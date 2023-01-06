Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 11 severe storms.

Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Monday of a car being swept away by flooded waters and two people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Chief Wright says when they arrived, the car was in the ditch along Thomas Road submerged in the water. Firefighters immediately jumped in and swam through at least 15 ft. deep water to get to the two individuals in the vehicle and were brought back to higher ground.

Luckily, there were no injuries and the two passengers in the vehicle were evaluated on scene.

After the rescue, heartfelt comments flooded the Brownsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, giving thanks and appreciation.

Please help us show our appreciation to two of our selfless firefighters: Firefighter Russ Cates and Firefighter Bryan... Posted by Brownsville/ Haywood County Fire Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Brownsville Fire Department water rescue (Brownsville/ Haywood County Fire Department)

