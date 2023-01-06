Clouds arrive this afternoon and then the rain comes overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will start our day with a clear sky, but clouds will quickly move in this afternoon. Even with clouds, temperatures will go from the 30s this morning to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Showers will start popping up tonight and it will be rainy on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a light South wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers through the day along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.