City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis.

The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.

The 3-week program pays participants $2,450 each week, along with giving them tools for success.

“We’re going to go out find them that opportunity,” explained Ken Moody with the city. “Meanwhile, giving them some soft skills work while they’re with us those three weeks. And whatever it is that they tell us they’re interesting in, we’re going to get them in that field and to shadow someone in that field.”

The program began last April following the city receiving federal aid. Moody said they had about 70 participants with a 75% success rate.

“We’ve had CNAs, we’ve had some individuals that have come to our program now that are licensed CNAs,” Moody explained. “Some have actually gotten jobs with the city. We got some that work at UPS and other areas. Whatever it is… they tell what they’re interested in and we’re going to go out and find that opportunity.”

Those looking to participate can visit the program’s website.

Future session dates are as follows:

Jan. 23 - Feb. 10

Feb. 27 - March 17

April 10 - 28

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.