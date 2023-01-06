Chase Bank to open first Memphis location in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chase Bank is expanding into Memphis.

The bank plans to open its first Memphis location in 2023 and is planning to open at least six branches in the Mid-South within the next several years.

Those planned branches will be located:

557 S Highland St, Memphis

1035 W Poplar Ave, Collierville

7945 Winchester Rd Ste 101-102, Memphis

NWC Poplar Ave and Perkins Rd, Memphis

Poplar Ave and Exeter Rd, Germantown

253 Goodman Rd W, Southaven, MS

“Memphis has been on our radar for a long time,” Marketing Director David Howell said. “We’ve even had customers travel to Little Rock to access our branch services. We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Memphis-area customers more choice and convenience.

Each branch will be staffed with 8-10 bankers, with entry-level employees starting at $20 per hour.

