Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Boy shot in West Memphis

West Memphis Police
West Memphis Police(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street.

West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition.

There’s no word on who fired the shots.

If you have any information that may assist police, call 870-732-7554.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
Memphis Police Department
MPD investigating a stabbing that leaves man in critical condition
Brownsville Fire Department water rescue
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle