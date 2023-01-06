Toy Truck Drive
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.
The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser.

According to the ADH, the order follows a main break.

Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct.

Residents are advised to boil all water for consumption until the order is lifted.

This is just the latest water woe facing the town. Earlier this week, Region 8 News reported on the city’s aging sewer system.

