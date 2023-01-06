Toy Truck Drive
Body found on side of road in Marshall Co.

The scene in Marshall County
The scene in Marshall County(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A body was found on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located the body along Barton DeSoto Road, near Highway 302.

The victim has not been identified, but deputies say it is a Black man in his 40s.

The cause of death is unclear. Deputies are investigating to determine if there was foul play involved.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

