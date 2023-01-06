Best Life: Starting a career after 50 years of age

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Whether it be realizing a dream, work-life balance, making a difference, or just doing what you want, making a career change over the age of 50 can be satisfying and terrifying.

The average American worker has 12 jobs throughout their lifetime. The average age Americans change their careers is 39 years old, but it’s never too late to switch.

More and more people 50 years old and over are deciding to take the plunge. Whether it’s boredom or inflation, many adults who simply planned on settling, are now eager to rewrite their story.

Julia Childs became a celebrity chef at 51 years old. Charles Darwin published the theory of evolution at 50 years old. The Colonel franchised when he was 62 years old.

Schwarzenegger stepped away from acting to become a governor at age 56. All these people didn’t realize their dream job until they turned 50 years old.

“The reality is that most of us will have several careers within a lifetime,” said Donna Thrash, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Career Coach.

There are many steps you can take to be successful when starting a career after 50 years old. First, perform a self-assessment and determine what you want in your next career. Identify the requirements and be sure to acquire those skills.

Rebrand your image by learning the industry language and rewrite your resume and online profile to fit. Be patient and positive, keeping in mind that the ideal job may not be the highest paying financially.

“The advantage might be that income is maybe less important than it was when we were younger and raising our children,” said Thrash.

According to the ladders, those over 55 years old had a higher chance of being hired in career fields like business, finance, tech, and healthcare.

“I don’t think there’s anything that 50-plus people need to do differently other than just not apologizing for looking at changing careers later in life,” said Thrash.

Sixty-five percent of American workers are actively searching for a new full-time job right now.

Factors to include in any job over 50 years old are your age, health, retirement plans, and qualifications.

