Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee.

The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot.

One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.

A warrant was issued for 20-year-old Christopher Dye.

On January 5, Marshals helped capture Dye at a home on Gay Street.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

