Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property

A gravestone is seen in the near distance.
A gravestone is seen in the near distance.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found buried on someone’s property.

Investigators were called to a home on St. Francis County Road 410 on December 30.

Officers found a burial site on the property behind a camper and found a body that had been buried there.

The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim.

Investigators say the body had been there since the beginning of December.

Jonathan Paulman, 31, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Paulman’s bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s department expects other arrests to be made in connection to the murder.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
