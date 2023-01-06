Toy Truck Drive
Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested an Amazon employee for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of merchandise.

According to the affidavit, Devan Thomas, 26, stole $325,325 worth of merchandise: Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellular phone accessories, jewelry, watches, computer parts, and gaming consoles.

Amazon loss prevention used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise, say officers.

MPD says the suspect gave a written confession stating he decided to steal the items.

Thomas started working at Amazon’s warehouse on New Allen Road in Nov. 2020.

Thomas is charged with theft of property.

