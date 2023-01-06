Amazon employee steals over $300K worth of merchandise, say MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested an Amazon employee for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of merchandise.

According to the affidavit, Devan Thomas, 26, stole $325,325 worth of merchandise: Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellular phone accessories, jewelry, watches, computer parts, and gaming consoles.

Amazon loss prevention used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise, say officers.

MPD says the suspect gave a written confession stating he decided to steal the items.

Thomas started working at Amazon’s warehouse on New Allen Road in Nov. 2020.

Thomas is charged with theft of property.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.