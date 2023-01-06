4 charged with prostitution after undercover operation near Memphis middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four women have been charged with prostitution after police say they were seeking business outside or near a Memphis middle school.

Police say that on Thursday afternoon, members of the Organized Crime Unit Vice Team conducted an undercover operation within a mile and a half of Humes Middle School.

At 4:30 p.m., the team was posted directly outside the school at the corner of Jackson Avenue and North Manassas Street, using a detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Shastee Tolbert, 38, who offered sex in exchange for $30 cash.

Tolbert was subsequently arrested on the scene.

About 10 minutes later, another decoy close by was flagged down and approached by Velma Oliver, 60, who offered oral sex in exchange for $10 cash.

Oliver was subsequently arrested on the scene.

The team then posted outside the corner of Looney Avenue and Decatur Street, using another detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Toccara Boggs, 40, who offered oral sex in exchange for $40 cash.

Boggs was subsequently arrested on the scene.

The team then posted outside the corner of Jackson Avenue and Decatur Street, using another detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Pamela Turner, 48, who offered oral sex in exchange for $10 cash.

Turner was subsequently arrested on the scene.

All four women are charged with prostitution near a church/school.

All are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.