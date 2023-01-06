Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

4 charged with prostitution after undercover operation near Memphis middle school

(Left to right) Toccara Boggs, 40; Velma Oliver, 60; Shastee Tolbert, 38; and Pamela Turner, 48.
(Left to right) Toccara Boggs, 40; Velma Oliver, 60; Shastee Tolbert, 38; and Pamela Turner, 48.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four women have been charged with prostitution after police say they were seeking business outside or near a Memphis middle school.

Police say that on Thursday afternoon, members of the Organized Crime Unit Vice Team conducted an undercover operation within a mile and a half of Humes Middle School.

At 4:30 p.m., the team was posted directly outside the school at the corner of Jackson Avenue and North Manassas Street, using a detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Shastee Tolbert, 38, who offered sex in exchange for $30 cash.

Tolbert was subsequently arrested on the scene.

About 10 minutes later, another decoy close by was flagged down and approached by Velma Oliver, 60, who offered oral sex in exchange for $10 cash.

Oliver was subsequently arrested on the scene.

The team then posted outside the corner of Looney Avenue and Decatur Street, using another detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Toccara Boggs, 40, who offered oral sex in exchange for $40 cash.

Boggs was subsequently arrested on the scene.

The team then posted outside the corner of Jackson Avenue and Decatur Street, using another detective as a decoy.

Police say the detective was flagged down and approached by Pamela Turner, 48, who offered oral sex in exchange for $10 cash.

Turner was subsequently arrested on the scene.

All four women are charged with prostitution near a church/school.

All are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

Latest News

Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
Chase Bank
Chase Bank to open first Memphis location in 2023
City of Memphis
City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed
The scene in Marshall County
Body found on side of road in Marshall Co.