Your First Alert to a dry pattern for now and a look ahead to our next chance of rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is firmly in place across the Mid-South tonight and will remain through the end of the week. Our next round of rain will move in over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout and some areas may not see a drop.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the lower 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
