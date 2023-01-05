Your First Alert to a dry pattern for now and a look ahead to our next chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is firmly in place across the Mid-South tonight and will remain through the end of the week. Our next round of rain will move in over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout and some areas may not see a drop.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

