Two men sentenced to combined 15 years on federal firearm crimes

Jail bars
Jail bars(MGN)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis men, Daniel Kirtman and Michael Thomas, were sentenced to a combined number of 15 years in federal prison on federal firearm crimes.

According to information presented in court, in Jun. 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Multi-Agency Gang Unit investigated people who were illegally possessing firearms and machine gun conversion devices.

Information presented said Thomas sold machine gun conversion devices also known as “Glock switches” on two separate occasions.

Kirtman, who is a convicted felon, was said to have sold a short-barrel rifle.

When agents arrested Thomas, in his possession was an AR-style pistol. Agents then arrested Kirtman and in his possession was a Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a “Glock switch” attached.

During the investigation, agents said they purchased and seized 10 guns from Kirtman and Thomas.

On Jun. 29, 2022, Thomas was sentenced to seven years for possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Kirtman was sentenced to eight years for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession and transferring of a short-barrel rifle.

