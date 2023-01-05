Tenn. senator files bill requiring TBI to process kits within 30 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Senator London Lamar proposed an approach to tackling Tennessee’s backlog of untested rape kits.

Senator Lamar of Memphis filed Senate Bill 71 at the beginning of Jan.

The bill requests the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test rape kits within 30 days of receiving the kits from law enforcement agencies.

It also calls for TBI to submit a plan for eliminating the existing backlog.

The bill will be put through the paces during the upcoming legislative session which begins on Jan. 10.

