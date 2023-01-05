Suspects steal car, crash into parked car trying to drive away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While stealing a car, a couple of suspects crashed into a parked car trying to drive away.

Memphis Police Department responded to this incident on Steven Road on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

Video surveillance revealed that three men crossed O’Brien Park, climbed a fence, and entered the Cedar Creek Apartments, says MPD.

Moments later, two of the three men stole a 2015 Kia.

As the men tried to exit the apartments in the stolen car, police say they placed it in reverse and backed up approximately 100 feet into a parked Ford Ranger pickup.

Then the two men ran back into the Cedar Creek Apartments.

MPD has not arrested anyone at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.

