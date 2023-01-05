Toy Truck Drive
Sunshine and mild weather today, First Alert to weekend rain

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. It will be sunny today and then clear tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s this evening.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 54 degrees. West wind at 5 to 15 MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: It will remain sunny on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday and bring scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

