SCSO: Assault report alleges Grizzlies star Ja Morant ‘jumped’ 17-year-old, punched him in face repeatedly

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant prepares to dunk during the second half of an NBA preseason...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant prepares to dunk during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has released the assault report which alleges Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant beat a 17-year-old boy in July of 2022.

The report, obtained by The Commercial Appeal, was filed on July 26 by the teen’s mother, who told deputies that the incident took place earlier in the day.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Morant’s house. The victim alleges Morant got angry and “jumped him,” striking him in the head and face with a closed fist.

He said he was knocked to the ground by the pro basketball star, who continued to strike him with a closed fist.

The boy told deputies that a second man, whose name was redacted in the report, also began to assault him, also striking him with a closed fist.

The victim told deputies that he did not lose consciousness and refused medical transportation from the house.

Deputies noted that a large knot was seen on the teen’s head.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against the professional basketball player regarding the alleged attack.

Adelman Law Firm, which is representing the 17-year-old plaintiff, released the following statement:

The Shelby County DA’s Office also released a statement about the alleged assault:

