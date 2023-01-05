SCSO: Assault report alleges Grizzlies star Ja Morant ‘jumped’ 17-year-old, punched him in face repeatedly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has released the assault report which alleges Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant beat a 17-year-old boy in July of 2022.

The report, obtained by The Commercial Appeal, was filed on July 26 by the teen’s mother, who told deputies that the incident took place earlier in the day.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Morant’s house. The victim alleges Morant got angry and “jumped him,” striking him in the head and face with a closed fist.

He said he was knocked to the ground by the pro basketball star, who continued to strike him with a closed fist.

The boy told deputies that a second man, whose name was redacted in the report, also began to assault him, also striking him with a closed fist.

The victim told deputies that he did not lose consciousness and refused medical transportation from the house.

Deputies noted that a large knot was seen on the teen’s head.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against the professional basketball player regarding the alleged attack.

Adelman Law Firm, which is representing the 17-year-old plaintiff, released the following statement:

Our law firm represents the minor plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed against Temetrius Jamal Morant and Davonte Pack. Today, we learned of TMZ’s report about the lawsuit. In order to protect the privacy rights of our client as well as the integrity of the judicial system, we thought it best to make an official statement. This is a tragic situation involving an assault and battery by two adults on a minor during a basketball game at the home of Mr. Morant. Our client’s mental and physical well-being now and in his future are our priorities. We do not intend to make any further comments on this pending lawsuit and request that no further efforts be made to contact our client or his family.

The Shelby County DA’s Office also released a statement about the alleged assault:

The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit. We have confirmed with the family of the 17-year-old that they filed a civil lawsuit against Ja Morant back in September. All documents are sealed. The incident happened on July 26th at Morant’s house. The family attorney Rebecca Adelman said that they sent an official statement to the Associated Press, we have asked for that statement and an on-camera interview and are waiting to hear back on that.

