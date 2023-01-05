Toy Truck Drive
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for several suspects after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint outside a Memphis apartment complex and then beat his wife and stole her purse after she heard the commotion and stepped outside to investigate.

Police responded to the incident at Ivy Chase Apartments in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.

That morning, several men pulled into the complex parking lot in a black Dodge Charger and a dark blue/purple SUV, got out, and began looking inside parked cars for valuables.

Police say the suspects got back into their vehicles and then drove to the other side of the complex to continue their search.

There, they found a man sitting inside his car getting ready for work.

Six armed men then got out of their vehicles and approached the man’s car. Police say the suspects placed a gun to the victim’s head and took $3 and his iPhone.

The victim’s wife heard the noise and came outside with her purse to investigate.

Police say the suspects then pointed guns at her, grabbed her by the arm, hit her in the face until she fell to the ground, and kicked her repeatedly, taking her purse at gunpoint.

The men then got back into their vehicles and took off onto Mount Moriah Road.

Police say the woman was not taken to a hospital.

Police could only provide descriptions for three of the suspects:

  • Suspect No. 1 was a male, approximately 5′5″, wearing a red hoodie, armed with an AR-15 – Draco pistol with a barrel-mounted flashlight.
  • Suspect No. 2 was a male, approximately 5′10″, wearing a black jacket and cream-colored pants. He walked with a limp favoring his left leg.
  • Suspect No. 3 was a male who was approximately 5′8″, wearing a multi-patterned gray-black jacket with a hood, black pants, and white and black shoes.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

