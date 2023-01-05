Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Over 950 arrested ahead of 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The Department of Justice said more 950 have been arrested ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 breach. (CNN, DOJ)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Justice Department released updated figures on its sprawling criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach ahead of Friday’s two-year anniversary.

The Department of Justice announced more than 950 defendants have been arrested for their alleged participation.

More than 284 of them have been charged with assault and 99 with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

A total of 484 have pleaded guilty and 40 have been found guilty after taking their cases to trial in Washington, D.C.

Only one Jan. 6 defendant has been acquitted of all charges.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for about 350 people the department believes were involved in violence at the Capitol. That includes 250 who allegedly assaulted police.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

West Memphis residents search for answers after apartment complex floods
West Memphis residents search for answers after apartment complex floods
MLGW addresses issues from Dec. storm, plans for improvements
MLGW addresses issues from Dec. storm, plans for improvements
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods; Midwest hit with snow, ice
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border