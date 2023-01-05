NWS confirms tornado in Brownsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to NWS Memphis, an EF-0 tornado caused damage when it moved through Brownsville, TN around 2:30 am Tuesday.

The tornado had maximum winds of 80 mph and traveled for 2 miles. NWS says that multiple trees were uprooted and one home sustained damage to the roof.

Prior to severe weather impacting the area, be sure to have your cell phones charged and multiple ways to receive severe weather warning information.

