NWS confirms tornado in Brownsville

NWS confirms a tornado in Haywood County.
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to NWS Memphis, an EF-0 tornado caused damage when it moved through Brownsville, TN around 2:30 am Tuesday.

The tornado had maximum winds of 80 mph and traveled for 2 miles. NWS says that multiple trees were uprooted and one home sustained damage to the roof.

Prior to severe weather impacting the area, be sure to have your cell phones charged and multiple ways to receive severe weather warning information.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

