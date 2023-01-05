Toy Truck Drive
HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments

Peppertree Apartments
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has ended its contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” the City of Memphis announced Thursday.

HUD will begin a funded voucher program that will aid residents in relocation; those vouchers will be issued within the next 60 days.

The apartments have long dealt with safety concerns.

Back in August, the apartments were barred from taking on new tenants, a ruling that came after structural damage was exposed at the apartments.

Earlier that month, a walkway collapsed, which led to the apartments being cited by Memphis Code Enforcement. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result.

Also in August, the leasing office burned to the ground.

Between August and December, Memphis police were called to the complex more than 50 times, according to the Memphis Data Hub, with crimes ranging from theft to aggravated assault.

In 2021, the complex was deemed a public nuisance following 1,600 police service calls to the complex over a 20-month period.

The apartment’s defense team was in court earlier this year to argue why they could stay open, but the city has long called for them to be vacated.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called HUD’s decision great news.

