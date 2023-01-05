HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has ended its contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” the City of Memphis announced Thursday.

HUD will begin a funded voucher program that will aid residents in relocation; those vouchers will be issued within the next 60 days.

The apartments have long dealt with safety concerns.

Back in August, the apartments were barred from taking on new tenants, a ruling that came after structural damage was exposed at the apartments.

Earlier that month, a walkway collapsed, which led to the apartments being cited by Memphis Code Enforcement. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result.

Also in August, the leasing office burned to the ground.

Between August and December, Memphis police were called to the complex more than 50 times, according to the Memphis Data Hub, with crimes ranging from theft to aggravated assault.

In 2021, the complex was deemed a public nuisance following 1,600 police service calls to the complex over a 20-month period.

The apartment’s defense team was in court earlier this year to argue why they could stay open, but the city has long called for them to be vacated.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called HUD’s decision great news.

For over a year, we have led the effort to force Peppertree to provide a safe and habitable environment for these residents. While we understand that HUD will take the lead on relocating and communicating next steps with residents, the City of Memphis will work with them to ensure these residents have a smooth transition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.