Here’s what’s inside the January issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The January issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Chris McCoy about this month’s cover story, along with his road trip feature about his trip to Florida, in which he and his wife construct a theory of romance.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.