Here’s what’s inside the January issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The January issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Chris McCoy about this month’s cover story, along with his road trip feature about his trip to Florida, in which he and his wife construct a theory of romance.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

