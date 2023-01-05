Toy Truck Drive
A cool afternoon will give way to a cold night

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 30s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

