Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas judge is accused of soliciting bribes to expedite a defendant’s trial.

Thomas David Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday over an incident stemming from April 2022.

Investigators say Carruth solicited sex from a defendant’s girlfriend in exchange for expediting the defendant’s trial date.

Carruth also allegedly lied to FBI agents when probed about the alleged bribe.

Carruth is charged with three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of justice.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies

Latest News

Jermaine Smith / Catonya Smith
Family struggles with burial after victim’s wife allegedly kills Memphis man on New Year’s Day
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
Earle Mayor Jaylen Smith
Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job
Peppertree Apartments
HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments