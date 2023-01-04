Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a cooler and much drier pattern for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms have moved out allowing a drier air mass and more seasonable temperatures to settle in for the rest of the week. Enjoy the dry weather while it’s here because rain chances return for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 3, 2022
Overnight damage is still being assessed.
NWS surveys overnight damage after tornado touches down in DeSoto County
WMC First Alert Weather
The rain is over and sun returns
Weather
Spencer's Forecast