Your First Alert to a cooler and much drier pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms have moved out allowing a drier air mass and more seasonable temperatures to settle in for the rest of the week. Enjoy the dry weather while it’s here because rain chances return for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

