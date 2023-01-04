Suspects identified in Collierville shoplifting that led to shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department arrested three suspects connected to a shoplifting at Academy Sports that led to a shooting.

Keshun Lee, 18, and Rebecca Bruce, 19, are charged with theft of property and tampering with evidence with a $100,000 bond.

A 17-year-old is also charged with theft of property.

According to the affidavit, police saw two men concealing multiple boxes of ammunition in their coat and pants pockets.

One of the men, later identified as Lee, was seen exiting the store and getting into a dark-colored sedan before leaving the scene, said CPD.

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as officers used two of their vehicles to block the suspects’ car, the driver then drove in the direction of an officer who was standing outside of his squad car.

That officer then fired multiple shots at the suspect’s vehicle.

The report states that officers located the suspect’s car in a nearby abandoned business and found multiple boxes of ammunition scattered throughout the roadway.

In the search for suspects, officers found Bruce and a man inside a Starbucks nearby.

While in custody, Bruce admitted that the driver directed her to throw the ammunition out of the car to rid of the evidence, said police.

The ammunition stolen was valued at about $400.

