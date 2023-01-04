Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sunny & dry today, but First Alert to weekend rain

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild and clear morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. With sunshine today, it will be a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: A front will arrive on Saturday, which will bring clouds and a chance for showers. Most of the rain will arrive in the evening and will sit along and south of I-40. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cooler and much drier pattern for the next few days
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 3, 2022
Overnight damage is still being assessed.
NWS surveys overnight damage after tornado touches down in DeSoto County
WMC First Alert Weather
The rain is over and sun returns