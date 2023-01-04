Sunny & dry today, but First Alert to weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild and clear morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. With sunshine today, it will be a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: A front will arrive on Saturday, which will bring clouds and a chance for showers. Most of the rain will arrive in the evening and will sit along and south of I-40. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.