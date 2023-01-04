Senior living community fire started in the room of the deceased, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a press conference held Tuesday, a representative of Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences discussed the impact of the fire that killed one and injured two others in a fire Thursday night.

“What started out as a one-room, small, one-alarm fire, because of the weather and conditions and all of the complicated factors related to the deep freeze here in the city, came to be a several fire alarm, 15-truck or so, massive, devastating loss,” said Managing Member Vanecia Kimbrow. “Most poignant of those losses was the loss of life.”

The fire claimed the life of a blind 72-year-old resident.

Officials confirmed the fire started in his room.

“I will not share any information about the gentleman who passed until the family is ready to do that,” Kimbrow said. “For now, our focus is just trying to build a comfortable environment for our seniors temporarily until we can chart a path forward.”

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition but were upgraded to stable on Friday morning.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With tears in her eyes, Kimbrow recalled what initially started as a small, one-room fire, and what caused it to become a greater tragedy.

“It was our staff and our residents that first discovered the fire,” she said. “The tragedy that’s here today is because our systems failed. The systems failed. The fire department couldn’t get through quickly because the fire access lane, which used to come off of Winchester, has been blocked to give another neighboring community a private driveway.”

Dozens of residents have been displaced, many of whom have lost all possessions to the blaze.

“If you ask our residents where you want to go.. any of them will tell you they want to come right back home, right here on this property,” Kimbrow said.

On Tuesday, the independent senior community performed a full inspection of the property to assess the damage and was granted clearance for staff to go into the building in the areas deemed safe to enter.

Kimbrow said the far left half of the building was completely destroyed by the fire, along with its approximately 55 rooms.

“We have another 20-30 rooms on the front left side that are also extremely smoke-damaged and water-damaged that are pretty much a loss,” Kimbrow said.

She said the right half of the property, which holds approximately 45 rooms, was minimally damaged by the fire because of a firewall that was integrated to divide the building in half during its construction in the late ‘90s.

Kimbrow said the rooms on this side of the building are currently habitable along with the community’s 15 exterior cottages, which were completely untouched by the fire.

She said the senior living community’s top priority is the staff and residents at this time, many of whom have been with Feels Like Home since it first opened its doors nearly eight years ago.

“We have several of our original residents that have been a part of our family here at Feels Like Home that entire time, and they want to come home.”

Feels Like Home officials say residents are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and donations from the community.

For more about how you can help, click here.

