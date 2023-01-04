MPD investigating fire that leaves man dead in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fire on Tuesday night that left a 46-year-old man dead.

MPD responded to a car fire on the 3500 block of Silas Road at 9:20 p.m.

Police say after the Memphis Fire Department put out the flames, a man was found dead in the car. It has not been determined on how he died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have tips call Call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.