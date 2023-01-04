Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigating fire that leaves man dead in car

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fire on Tuesday night that left a 46-year-old man dead.

MPD responded to a car fire on the 3500 block of Silas Road at 9:20 p.m.

Police say after the Memphis Fire Department put out the flames, a man was found dead in the car. It has not been determined on how he died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have tips call Call 901-528-CASH.

