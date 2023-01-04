Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at 9:36 on Hazelwood Avenue, according to MPD

A male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting occurred on Faxon Avenue.

There is no suspect information at the moment.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences Managing Member Vanecia Kimbrow discussed with...
Senior living community fire started in the room of the deceased, officials say
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) suffered water damage due to burst pipes.
1 in 4 Memphis-Shelby County schools damaged by December winter storm
1 in 4 Memphis-Shelby County schools damaged by December winter storm
1 in 4 Memphis-Shelby County schools damaged by December winter storm
TBI called to investigate shooting involving a Collierville police officer
TBI called to investigate shooting involving a Collierville police officer