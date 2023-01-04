MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at 9:36 on Hazelwood Avenue, according to MPD

A male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting occurred on Faxon Avenue.

There is no suspect information at the moment.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

