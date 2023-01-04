Man dead after shooting in Frayser
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:14 on Jan. 3 on Frayser Boulevard.
A 38-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, says police.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MPD does not have a suspect in custody at this time.
If you have any tips about this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.