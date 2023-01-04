Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:14 on Jan. 3 on Frayser Boulevard.

A 38-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, says police.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

MPD does not have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any tips about this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

