Man arrested for shooting near Orange Mound, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man for a shooting that happened in early December 2022.
The suspect, Keveon Black, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Officers say they found a man experiencing multiple gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Brentwood Apartment on Dec. 5, 2022.
The victim, Jasper Woods, was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene.
After the shooting, witnesses saw three men running to a U-haul and driving off after the shooting, says MPD.
According to the report, Woods and Black had a previous incident involving the victim’s girlfriend.
