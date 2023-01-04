Lots of sunshine and cool weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the low 30s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
