Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lots of sunshine and cool weather

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the low 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 1/4
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunny & dry today, but First Alert to weekend rain
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cooler and much drier pattern for the next few days